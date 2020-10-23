The Blacklist season 8: Want a new filming progress report?







How is The Blacklist season 8 doing insofar as production? It’s nice to get a few little updates here and there, right? The cast and crew are hard at work, operating with a number of different restrictions in place in order to ensure safety.

Now, we can tell you that the group is at least done with the first episode! This is something that series star Megan Boone (Liz) noted in a recent post on her Instagram Stories. To go along with that, she also shared the post below that indicates further that she’s gotten a chance to work along the fantastic Hisham Tawfiq (Dembe). This photo is a good reminder that even though things are very-much different this season, a lot of that camaraderie and spirit behind the scenes is very much still there. This is a cast and crew that does love each other, and we have to imagine that they are going to continue to enjoy the work despite all of the difficulties they face.

When we get into The Blacklist season 8, one of the biggest questions that we have is whether or not Liz is going to side with Katarina Rostova for good. She did so in the season 7 finale, but will that last? We know that things on this show tend to be very much complicated.

The Blacklist season 8 is ultimately going to premiere on NBC when it comes to Friday, November 13 — certainly a fitting time for the show to come back.

