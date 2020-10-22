Blue Bloods season 11: Another hint at possible storylines







Given how long we are waiting in order to see Blue Bloods season 11, we’ll get scoop just about wherever we can. This time around, that includes more suggestions that Paula Hill could be around for a couple of episodes.

Based on a new Twitter post below from Bonnie Somerville, we are going to have a chance to see at least a couple of appearances from Joe Hill’s mother in the early part of season 11. Typically we wouldn’t look at a photo of an actress alongside Donnie Wahlberg as evidence that the two are working together, but it’s a little more likely now given that only essential cast and crew are on set at the moment a given scene is shot.

No matter how much Somerville appears on the show coming up (it sounds like her episodes are shot, at least for now), we’re hoping that we get more of an understanding as to who Paula is and why she held onto the secret she did about Joe Reagan and her son for so long. It’s an interesting development to have a new member of the Reagan family, and there is certainly a lot more story to be unraveled from here. For Joe, a part of this will be seeing how some other members of the NYPD react to him. This could trickle over to Paula as well, depending on the circumstance.

Hopefully, new episodes of Blue Bloods will arrive on CBS before we get to the end of the year.

Had the best time on @BlueBloods_CBS Thank You all for having me! Hope you all enjoy These episodes with Paula Hill. This guy was pretty cool too. #bluebloods #bluebloodscbs pic.twitter.com/3ByOkR6uyj — Bonnie Somerville (@BonSomerville) October 21, 2020

