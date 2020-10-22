Manifest season 3 spoilers: Learn more about Levi!







We’re well-aware that Manifest season 3 is not going to premiere on NBC until we get around to the new year, but let’s go ahead and share more news now!

According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, Will Peltz has solidified a recurring role on the upcoming season of the mystery drama, playing a character named Levi. So who is he? Per the official description, this character is “a teaching assistant at the university where Ben works. His expertise in archeology brings him in contact with Olive, who’s eager to explore the results of TJ’s Egyptian research.” Clearly, he is going to be a big part of whatever storyline Olive has coming up, and there is a good bit of room open for exploration here.

Through much of the second season, one of the things that we learned about Olive was that she was struggling to find some sort of place in this world — she didn’t depart via Flight 828, and she was yearning for something to make her feel whole. Her story with TJ had some elements of a solution, but nothing for her coming up is so neatly tied-up. We’ll see ultimately where things go in the weeks ahead.

Of course, the question that we’re still rolling over in our head is what the plane discovery at the end of season 2 means … and we don’t have a clear answer to that just yet. We may not until the show actually comes on the air.

