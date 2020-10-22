Supernatural season 15 episode 17 spoilers: Dean hits the road with Jack







There are a few different things that are worth noting about Supernatural season 15 episode 17, but let’s start with the timing of it. This installment, entitled “Unity,” is going to bring you very-much close to the end of the series. After this installment airs, there are only going to be three more installments. Then, it’s over. The adventures of Sam and Dean fade to black, or at least they do for a certain period of time.

So what is coming up in the interim? There are a few different things to prepare for in next week’s “Unity,” an episode that really should revolve around a lot of these different characters working together in order to achieve a common goal. Will they really be able to do that? We have a feeling that this is going to be so much easier said than done.

To get a few more details now of what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Supernatural season 15 episode 17 synopsis:

ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Jensen Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Alexander Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1517). Original airdate 10/29/2020.

Do we want there to be conflict between main characters at this point in the series? Hardly, but if it gets them on the same page for the home stretch, it’s much-needed. Taking down Chuck is no easy task, and we do think the writers have done a good job of painting the picture of how hard it is. The big question that they need to look at next is rather simple: What’s coming around the bend? What happens once this battle is done?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







