The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare Crawley, Dale Moss situation escalates







It’s no secret to anyone watching The Bachelorette at this point that Clare Crawley wants to end up with Dale Moss — this is something that has been plastered in various promos all over the place!

Yet, at the same time how things start to come about is where things get a little more interesting, and it looks to be kicking off on Tuesday night. At some point during one of the group dates (or at least around it), Clare decides to just go off and spend a lot of time with Dale. This is something a new promo (via E! News) hints at, and it is going to cause a great deal of jealousy. Remember that all of these guys are being quarantined inside this bubble; they have very little incentive to stay there other than love. (Typically, at least they get to travel!)

Want some more news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Meanwhile, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We’ll have further news there that you don’t want to miss.

Clare has to be aware that while her heart wants what it wants, there could be dramatic consequences that go along with it. For some more on that, be sure to read the full synopsis below:

“1603” – Clare attempts to keep her journey to find everlasting love from careening off the rails this week. Yosef is particularly determined to confront the unsuspecting Bachelorette on a number of issues — only to have Clare heroically stand up to him. Former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas pays a surprise visit to get the lowdown on Clare’s guys. Things go awry when Clare decides to have an extended after-party with eight of the bachelors. Tensions mount when the men realize what is really going on. Zach J. is excited about his individual spa date with Clare, but his inability to relax might end in disaster. Comedy favorite Margaret Cho makes a special guest appearance to help some of the men prepare for a roast before a live audience, however, these suitors have something more devious in mind on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Clare Crawley and Dale Moss on The Bachelorette coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







