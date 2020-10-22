Magnum PI season 3 spoilers: Is a new Higgins love interest coming?







As we approach the Magnum PI season 3 premiere (whenever that ends up being), we’re starting to get a sense as to what some of the stories are going to be. One of them may just end up involving a new Higgins love interest.

For Perdita Weeks’ character, you better believe this is a big deal. As executive producer Eric Guggenheim says to TVInsider, “This is a big step for her — she hasn’t had a serious relationship since her fiancé died.” This potential love interest is a trauma surgeon, and unsurprisingly, this is the sort of character is going to put Magnum in a weird spot. He’s not used to having to compete for her attention in a way that he feels like he has to now.

Will this be the sort of thing that makes him question his own feelings? We can’t rule anything out, but to date the writers have shown some restraint in bringing any feelings directly to the surface. Yet, we still argue that Magnum was pretty bummed-out that he wasn’t the person who Higgins ultimately wanted to marry in order to stay in the country. (Eventually, she realized that there was a way to stay in the country without marrying anyone, but it took some time in order to get to that point.)

We think that the third season will continue to offer a lot of what you loved about the first two seasons, except with some different stakes here and there. Higgins is more in the position of boss now, so what happens when she realizes that she and Magnum need to take on some more high-stakes cases? That’s something that will be fun to figure out.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see Weeks, Jay Hernandez, and the remainder of the cast a little bit later this year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI

What do you want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







