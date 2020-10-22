Grey’s Anatomy season 17: New crossover promo hypes shocking moment







When Grey’s Anatomy season 17 arrives on ABC come November 12, you’re going to have your jaw on the ground. This is at least according to a new promo (via Entertainment Tonight), one that makes it clear that a Station 19 crossover is going to be a part of the equation.

We’ve heard already that one of the intentions for both shows is that they will take on the global pandemic head-on, and show how the doctors are faring with it. You get some glimpses of that within this preview, but also of a few different things. For example, you have an opportunity in here to see how Link and Amelia are faring as parents, while at the same time Owen has to contend with everything that happened in the finale involving Teddy. There’s a lot of emotional stuff that needs to be looked at here beyond just the global health crisis and hopefully, every stone will end up being overturned.

If there is one problem with this promo, and the way that ABC is hyping this up in general, it does have a lot to do with Station 19. Let’s make the following here clear first and foremost — there isn’t anything wrong with what the firefighter drama is doing. Station 19 is a good show that had a particularly solid season 3. The problem is that this promotion alienates its from Grey’s Anatomy fans who are frustrated that they aren’t seeing enough of the show they know and love. We almost feel like it’s a little counterintuitive in the long-term health of both shows to do it this way.

