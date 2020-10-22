The Amazing Race season 32 episode 3 preview: A trip to the Amazon







Next week on The Amazing Race season 32 episode 3, the show is venturing somewhere totally new! It’s amazing that in all of the years we’ve seen the show on the air, we’ve never seen them venture close to the Amazon Rainforest. Yet, that is precisely what is happening now.

Note that we don’t necessarily see the remaining teams immersing themselves fully in nature a la Survivor: The Amazon — instead, we would imagine them heading somewhere near Manaus, a prominent Brazilian city that serves as a hub for many other locations in the rainforest. It’s still a very unique place with some cool challenges, and we really hope that there are some opportunities to embrace the location fully.

One thing that we can say with confidence right now is that a major twist is coming back to the series in the form of the U-Turn. The promo below suggests that it will be a Double U-Turn, in fact, that surfaces, and this could create some chaos. Remember that all of these teams also still have their Yield hourglasses that they took from this past episode and they could also come into play. This should prove to be one of the most competitive legs we’ve ever seen early in the race, especially when you add in there that there isn’t necessarily one bad team in the mix. All of these people are physically fit and capable of doing well, provided they avoid mistakes. That includes remembering to read your clue fully and also getting a little bit lucky with cab drivers. Luck is a big part of this show; there is no denying that.

