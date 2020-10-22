Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? What’s going on?







Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox? For those of you wondering about that very thing, we have an answer within this piece.

Now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no installment right now. That means no unmasking or any other fun surprises. As for the reasoning behind it, it’s all rather simple: A broadcast of the World Series. While it was an extremely short baseball season this year, there still was one — and Fox has been the home for the World Series for many years. We can’t be shocked that the network doesn’t have its hit reality show on the air given the fact that they do this every single year.

Rest assured, though, that The Masked Singer will be back moving forward with more talent and surprises!

