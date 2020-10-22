Chicago PD season 8 spoilers: Who is going to push for change?







Is a whole new era coming for Intelligence? This seems to be one of the current questions that is rising to the forefront of Chicago PD season 8.

All summer, it has been clear that the writers would need to address a number of the headlines that are going on out there about police form in the real world. It’s also been clear that they need to come to terms with who Hank Voight has been. He’s utilized police brutality more times than we can count over the years, and he is basically a vigilante just as much as he is a cop.

Recently, it was reported that you would see a new character come on board the show in Samantha Miller, someone who is the new deputy superintended and is out to really tackle reform like no one else has. Speaking via TVInsider, executive producer Rick Eid confirms that she is going to take an especially close look at everything that is going on in regards to Voight:

“Miller wants to abolish the ‘warrior cop’ mentality and help Hank Voight and Intelligence adapt to the new reality … She views Intelligence as integral in this mission. If she can change Voight, the rest of the police force will follow.”

Of course, changing Voight is one of those tasks that is SO much easier said than done. This is a character who is very much set in his ways after so many years, and he doesn’t always listen well to authority. He does need to change though — otherwise, this show runs the risk of venturing further and further out from reality and being insensitive to issues of the real world. It’s not even clear at the moment that this character can be reconciled at all.

