Lovecraft Country finale: Further ratings hint at season 2 future







It’s now a few days removed from the Lovecraft Country finale arriving on HBO and still, we find ourselves wondering as to whether or not a season 2 renewal could happen.

Do we have a clear answer today? Not necessarily, but we have even more evidence ratings-wise that the network really should be giving this project another go. According to some extended numbers released by Variety, the finale drew 1.5 million viewers across all platforms on Sunday alone. That’s without even considering the viewership that the show will get after the fact. The aforementioned site also reports that Lovecraft Country performed better than the season 2 finale of Succession in this measurement, and then also came close to matching the numbers from the finale of Watchmen. (That show, by the way, would’ve almost certainly come back had the creative team wanted it to.)

It’s hard to determine why we have to wait for a long time to see certain shows come back on the air, but the biggest thing with HBO is often making sure that they have the right story to merit a return. They’re never going to put something on the air for the sake of doing so, and they also don’t have to be in any hurry. Filming for a season 2 likely wouldn’t start for some time, and there could be a lot of logistical things to be figured out.

In the end, we do feel confident about a season 2 renewal — it’s mostly a matter of timing, and we think there would be a lot of negative reactions in the event that HBO did cancel it. For the time being, that’s just something we do not foresee happening.

Hopefully, something more will come out in the weeks and months to come.

