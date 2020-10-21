For Life season 2 spoilers: Could 50 Cent return as Cassius?







As we prepare for the launch of For Life season 2 a little later in the fall, is there a chance that we could see more Cassius? We would assume that in many ways, the door is always open. It’s hard for it not to be given that 50 Cent is an executive producer on the show.

Just in case you needed an additional reminder that 50 could appear again, we’ve got it courtesy of executive producer Hank Steinberg. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, he was quick to note that “we may just see [Cassius] again when we least expect to.”

Of course, in our mind the biggest challenge for the show is going to be finding a way to make this appearance work in properly for the story. Early trailers for the second season give you a strong indication that we are going to see Aaron Wallace find his way out of prison — he will still help those who have been wrongfully incarcerated, but how he chooses to do so will be different. No matter who we potentially see Cassius, you can all but guarantee that it will be dynamic. We want there to be conflict, and this character is all but sure to guarantee that.

We’re also hoping that the premiere of For Life continues to show us one of the series’ greatest strengths: Being topical and showing all of the flaws in the criminal justice system. The events of this summer have opened up wounds all over the country, and it is shows like this that make sure that injustices are not forgotten.

