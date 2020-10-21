FBI season 3 premiere spoilers: A new arrival and some other scoop







Earlier today, it was first revealed that the FBI season 3 premiere is going to be coming on CBS come Tuesday, November 17. Why not get a little more in the way of news about it now?

Let’s start things off here with the episode’s title: “Never Trust a Stranger,” which feels like advice that works for most episodes of this show. The story itself here is going to be intense due largely to the nature of what the team is taking on. Given that this is the premiere, you can’t be shocked that the writers are going big. This episode marks the return of Missy Peregrym after a maternity leave at the end of last season, and it will also featuring the arrival of Katherine Renee Turner.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the FBI season 3 premiere synopsis below:

“Never Trust a Stranger” – The team welcomes a new member, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner), as they search for killers who orchestrated a mass shooting at a media company, and OA’s personal connection with the case threatens to cloud his judgement, on the third season premiere of FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Note that the premiere doesn’t mention explicitly anything about addressing the global health crisis, so we’ll wait and see as to whether or not that becomes a part of the series or not. We do think that all options are open, but that the writers are also aware of what most viewers want here — procedural cases and personal challenges for some of the characters. No matter what they do, it feels like the style and substance of the series will remain the same.

