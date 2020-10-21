The Blacklist season 8 spoilers: Prepare for big stuff early on







When The Blacklist season 8 premieres on NBC a little bit later this year, you best be prepared to have your jaw on the ground. The opening episodes are storylines presumably left over from when season 7 stopped filming, and this could prove to have a rather-different feel than past seasons where things built a little bit more slowly.

So what sort of tease do we have now? Let’s go ahead and present what Amir Arison has to say! In a new post on Twitter (see below), the actor behind Aram notes that he’s seen some early scripts, and that some “MAJOR stuff” happens. This is corroborated further by the key art above proclaiming “no more secrets, no more lies” — a sign that everything is about to come out in the open.

The largest question that we have after all of this simply this: Are we going to learn the truth about Reddington’s identity? We’ve always felt personally that this is the secret that the producers are not super-eager to save until the series finale, but could there be story to pass along beyond the reveal? All of that remains to be seen, but no one is saying specifically that we’re going to learn that anytime soon. Meanwhile, we aren’t hearing anything specific as of yet when it comes to whether or not season 8 will be the last one. We hope that it’s not, mostly because it feels pretty likely that the episode count will be reduced due to the later start to production.

