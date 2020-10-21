9-1-1 season 4, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 coming in January







While the following bit of news may not be extremely surprising, it is still rather welcome in our eyes: Both 9-1-1 season 4 and 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 are going to be coming on the air before too long.

This week, Fox officially confirmed that both the flagship show and its spin-off are each going to be airing on Monday nights this January. 9-1-1 will lead the way, and then the spin-off will follow shortly after. While it may sound on paper like this is a lot of a single format over the course of a night, remember that NBC has been doing this for a good while with One Chicago — not only that, but they’ve been very successful with it, as well. They’ve been able to find a way to build a strong viewership around the lineup.

To date, most of the larger scoops that we’ve heard this year have been tied to 9-1-1: Lone Star, given that there are significant changes when it comes to the cast. Due to travel issues related to the pandemic, Liv Tyler is leaving the series — meanwhile, former Firefly/Suits actress Gina Torres will be coming on board for a significant role. It remains to be seen how much the health crisis will be brought up across these series, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it was at least a significant story point or at least something that exists in the background of what both of the shows do.

A more specific premiere date for both shows will probably be revealed a little bit later in the year. For now, just know that they will be joined on the weekly schedule by The Resident and Prodigal Son, which are also both premiering in January. If you love Fox, there’s a lot to be excited about in the new year!

