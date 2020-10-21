The Conners season 3: How many episodes should you expect?







If there is one thing that we know about all broadcast TV shows at the moment, it’s that all episode counts are totally out of whack. While a lot of cable series have a set number that they have dictated by story, the broadcast model is a little bit different. Their schedule is dictated more by how many episodes can be produced from September (the standard start of the season) until May.

Because of late production starts for many different shows and logistical issues created by the pandemic, you should prepare to see overall smaller episode counts than we’ve seen in the past. This will likely impact all shows on the air, though in the case of The Conners, they are working to at least keep things close to the norm. According to TVLine, there are currently 19 episodes planned for this current season, which is close to the season 2 order. Remember that things are subject to change, but this show was one of the first multi-camera sitcoms to resume filming earlier this year with a number of health and safety protocols in place.

In case you haven’t heard as of yet, The Conners is going to be diving head-first into the global health crisis on this upcoming season, as they are prepared to show the impact that something like this will have on Dan, Darlene, and all of the other characters. With that being said, showrunner Bruce Helford tells the aforementioned website that he isn’t planning to dramatically alter the series:

“It’s not going to be depressing … We’re not focusing on death and dying. We’re focusing on how to survive this [global crisis] with a smile on your face and a sense of humor.”

With that in mind, be prepared for there to be at least a little bit of escapism amidst the crisis.

