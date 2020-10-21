Blue Bloods season 11 premiere date still MIA amidst new announcement







Today, CBS announced even more premiere dates for the fall season — think in terms of SEAL Team, Bull, and both editions of the FBI franchise. (Read more here.)

Yet, there are also still some clear holes in the schedule. Think in terms of Blue Bloods season 11 plus the rest of the Friday-night lineup including MacGyver and Magnum PI. What gives here? As we’ve noted before, it’s complicated.

Judging from the fact that we’re almost at the end of October, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that we’ll see these shows until December — but never say never, right? We can’t imagine any of them premiering on Friday, November 27, so they would need to either turn back up before that or after. If they did premiere in early December, the three shows could all air for a few weeks before going on a brief Christmas hiatus.

Rest assured, the premiere-date delay for these shows has nothing to do with CBS wanting to make you wait for these shows. It has more to do with making sure they (Blue Bloods in particular) have time to get episodes together, and then also that there is a premiere date that they can perform in. This is just going to be the way of things for the CBS schedule for a little while, as various dates are going to be announced and tossed around. We also still have to be prepared for this to change.

