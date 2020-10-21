The Bachelorette episode 3: Do Dale Moss, Clare Crawley cause drama?







Following tonight’s The Bachelorette date and other assorted chaos, do you want to get a better sense of what is coming up now?

The one thing that we have seen from Clare so far this season is simply this: She doesn’t hold anything back. She is someone who speaks her mind no matter what the circumstance is.

Based on the promo for what’s coming up next, the biggest point of drama is going to be Dale Moss. His relationship with Clare Crawley is stronger than every other one and because of that, the guys’ jealousy is starting to spiral out of control.

In general, what does continue to be weird about this season is that it seems like, far and away, Dale is the favorite to win this season. Because of that, it feels weird watching almost every single second leading up to this. The show isn’t even trying to hide the fact that Clare is deeply into Dale and vice-versa. It’s a cornerstone of this season, and it may end up eventually being the reason why she potentially leaves … if you believe some of the rumors that are out there anyway.

