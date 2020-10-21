SWAT season 4 key art puts Shemar Moore front and center







As you prepare for the SWAT season 4 premiere coming on CBS later this fall, why not take a look at the latest key art above?

To the surprise of no one, this one plants the focus solely on Shemar Moore on Hondo — not that this should come as all that great of a surprise. This is going to be a big, powerful season for this character. He believes in what he does — otherwise, he wouldn’t ever do it. Yet, he also realizes that there are problems within policing and also that leading by example comes with its fair share of challenges. He’s been through great trauma but he struggles a lot in order to conquer all of it.

This poster is a reminder of his strength — also, from a marketability standpoint it’s obviously important to put Shemar front and center — why wouldn’t you?

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, the SWAT season 4 premiere is going to revolve around a powerful flashback to Hondo’s past, one that will cause him to recount important events that could feel increasingly relevant today. Take a look at the synopsis below for more:

“3 Seventeen Year Olds” – Hondo, his father Daniel Sr. (Obba Babatundé) and his teen charge Darryl (Deshae Frost) confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community, through flashbacks to the city in 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. Also, the SWAT team pursues El Diablo’s scattered drug cartel hiding in the city and a Jihadist group detonating bombs in coordinated attacks, in the first part of the two-hour fourth season premiere of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Nov. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Guest stars include Donald Dash as 17-year-old Hondo and Rico E. Anderson as younger Daniel Sr. Episode written by executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

