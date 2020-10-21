Roswell, New Mexico season 3 spoilers: Who is Heath?







With production getting underway for Roswell, New Mexico season 3, this is of course the time we start to ask all sorts of questions about new faces and what they could mean to the show.

With that in mind, let’s get to sharing some of the latest now. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, you are going to have a chance to see Steven Krueger of The Originals come back to The CW with a recurring role on this show. As for who he is playing, think along the lines of Heath, described as “Liz’s ambitious colleague at a high-tech laboratory in Los Angeles. Despite his casual irreverence, which Liz finds infuriating, Heath cares deeply for his work and like Liz, is willing to do whatever it takes to make the world a better place. Even though Heath and Liz don’t always see eye to eye, his different approach ultimately pushes her to break her old patterns and discover new ways of looking at the world.”

The description of this character, and of Liz’s tie to him, does make it clear that there are going to be some big changes moving into Roswell, New Mexico season 3. This is a show that wants to continue to find a way to surprise you, and maybe Heath will be a chance in order to do just that.

With this being said, we’re going to have to wait a while in order to see it. None of The CW’s scripted programs have an official 2021 premiere date as of yet, and we have to be prepared for a lot of this stuff to take some time. Here’s to hoping it will be worth the wait.

