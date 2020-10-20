Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Campaigns for the final 3







We’re just a couple of days away now from the latest Big Brother 22 eviction show, and it’s obviously an important one. Either Christmas or Nicole is going to be going on Thursday, and that sets up a pivotal final three.

For the time being, we know that both Christmas and Nicole are gravitating more and more into campaign mode. They have both promised Cody separate final two deals — Christmas indicated that it’s not something that she would honestly want to do, but nonetheless she would keep her word if it came to that. Nicole mostly operated out of a need to reassure him, feeling like she did not want to take any chances that a better pitch came in.

Perhaps the more interesting thing to come out of this afternoon, though, was Enzo admitting to us at home that while he’d like to go to the end with Cody, he recognizes that getting rid of him may be the move that helps him seal the deal. Enzo has a lot that he’s playing for and with that in mind, we gotta think that he’s going to put all of that into consideration. He’s going to make the choice that is absolutely the best for his game, no matter what that choice is. Hopefully, he just remembers that Cody is a significant jury threat. We know that sometimes Enzo can fall victim to some of his own internal hype on things.

