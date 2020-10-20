Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 theory: Is Davis playing Saxe?







While we wait for Power Book II: Ghost episode 6 to eventually arrive on Starz, there are a lot of different things to think through. Yet, one of the biggest ones revolves around the characters of Cooper Saxe and Davis McLean. At the end of the midseason finale, the two parties agreed to work together — it’s the only way to ensure that Tasha is freed, since Saxe has his hands on some (inadmissible) evidence that Tariq is Ghost’s killer.

Yet, here is the twist — is it possible that Davis is agreeing to “work with Saxe” just to screw him over later? Can he save both Tasha and also Tariq, and does he have any incentive to do that? Because he’s a new character, we don’t really know all that much about him just yet.

For some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form, be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have further updates before long…

Nonetheless, within this article we’re here to present our case both for and against the idea that Davis is out to betray Saxe in the end.

The case for this theory being true – We know that there’s very little that Davis wants more than fame — and no doubt, freeing Tasha and getting Tariq arrested could do that. Yet, this is probably just a fraction of the fame Davis could accumulate if he’s able to turn the tables and get a US Attorney like Saxe arrested. Just think about what the potential blowback would be and how this would course through the entire news media.

The case for this theory being false – Davis may not be thinking that far ahead at the moment. If he’s the sort of person who tends to just take on one challenge at a time, his primary goal right now may just be working to ensure that he can extract information from him. If it means Tariq going to jail, so be it. He still gets paid. We don’t think Davis will do anything to risk his own reputation for the sake of helping Tariq if it comes to that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you want to see coming on Power Book II: Ghost episode 6?

Do you think it’s possible that Davis is playing Saxe to some degree? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







