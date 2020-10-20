The Good Doctor season 4 trailer: Shaun & Lea’s future; Claire in mourning







The new The Good Doctor season 4 trailer has arrived, and just from the opening minutes it’s clear of what we’re going to see. Think along the lines of an emotional season stuffed full of big moments that are sure to leave you wondering how they will end.

In checking out this trailer (see below), one thing stands out the most: The emphasis on the global health crisis. The pandemic has devastated the entire world and it’s hard for the show to not take it on — for the sake of The Good Doctor, their perspective seems to be a personal one. They are showing how this event is causing radical changes to the lives of some of these characters. Shaun and Lea just entered into a relationship and now, the two are forced to largely live separate lives in fear of Shaun passing along the virus. Meanwhile, everyone will be feeling the strain at work, especially Claire, who is still in mourning after the death of Melendez.

Want some more news on The Good Doctor in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have more insight there that you don’t want to miss.

We know that Shaun does not always operate with a deft touch socially, and this could cause some problems as he has to calm patients and family members trying to navigate a difficult diagnosis.

Aside from the virus, this trailer also brings in a new team of residents who are going to do their own part to save lives. Can Shaun be a leader to them? He will be honest, but sometimes that honesty can come with crossing lines.

Related News – Be sure to score some other information when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back if you do want some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

We've missed you, too. #TheGoodDoctor Season 4 Official Trailer has arrived and we're already crying. pic.twitter.com/1RFaX5vrCz — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) October 20, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







