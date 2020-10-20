Top Chef Amateurs spin-off series coming to Bravo







For everyone out there who loves Top Chef, we come today bearing great news — more of the franchise is coming!

Today, Bravo officially handed out the green light for Top Chef Amateurs. This is a show hosted by franchise favorite Gail Simmons and produced by Magical Elves. Per the press release, this will give “talented home cooks the opportunity of lifetime to test their skills in the illustrious Top Chef kitchen. Each amateur chef will compete in some of the most iconic challenges from the Top Chef archives. Unpacking their knives to step in alongside Simmons are Top Chef finalists, frontrunners and fan favorites Eric Adjepong, Richard Blais, Jennifer Carroll, Shirley Chung, Stephanie Cmar, Tiffany Derry, Joe Flamm, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Kwame Onwuachi, Dale Talde and Isaac Toups.”

So basically, Top Chef is doing a new spin-off that combines its premise with that of MasterChef. We’re not altogether upset about this. There are millions of people out there who fashion themselves good cooks without having a career in the culinary arts, and this show could give them an opportunity to live out one of their dreams. We know that there are a lot of people out there who probably have also simulated various competitions in their homes! Having a good many contestants taking part in the show will probably help to create an even more thorough experience from start to finish for everyone involved here.

This announcement comes after it was also previously announced that the new season of Top Chef will be set in Oregon, and that production on that series is moving forward with a number of different precautions in place due to the global health crisis. As for MasterChef itself, we’re sure that new episodes of that are coming back on the air in 2021.

