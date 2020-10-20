The Amazing Race 32 episode 2 video: Who is clowning around?







The Amazing Race 32 episode 2 is set to arrive on CBS come tomorrow night, and we’re already getting a good sense of some of the clownery ahead! This looks to be a fun episode from start to finish, and the promo below gives you a little bit more insight on what’s coming.

Within this video, you see the smallest glimpse of what looks like a really bizarre carnival act the teams will be doing in Colombia, one that requires them to balance something while also crossing a high-wire act and wearing an umbrella — let’s not forget about the makeup here, either! This is the sort of challenge that we love to see on this show more often than not, mostly because it’s the sort of thing that is impossible to practice ahead of time. Who is going to think up something like this as a viable challenge? It’s hard to really imagine in advance.

For some more Amazing Race video discussion, be sure to check out our take on the premiere below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also come back tomorrow night for the latest discussion.

What’s going to be so valuable about this episode for us as viewers is that it should prove to give us a much better understanding of how strong teams really are. We saw some surprising struggles within the first episode, and it serves as a great reminder that sometimes, you really can’t judge a book by its cover. If you entered this race as a super-athletic team, leg 1 served as a reminder that there are a lot of skills equally important. Rest assured, we are very much excited to see where things go here.

