Outlander notes: Caitriona Balfe and John Bell celebrations

Let’s start things off here with this: A reminder that today is Claire’s 102nd birthday! We do wonder what the character would feel about the world as we see it today — we of course also wonder whether or not she would ever travel through time in order to see it. Because Diana Gabaldon’s book series is not over yet, no one quite knows how Claire’s story is going to end. No matter if she is in the past or the present, we do hope that she lives for many more years surrounded by those she loves.

Of course, we are personally quite eager to see the return of Claire in small-screen form on Outlander season 6. There is still no timetable as to when production will officially begin, but early indications suggest that everyone will be back early next year.

Happy birthday Claire Elizabeth Beauchamp Randall Fraser (102 never felt so good!!!) pic.twitter.com/wTAl5p2grz — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, a happy birthday to John Bell – Let’s also send some love today to the real-life actor behind Young Ian Murray, as he turns 23 today! We’re sure that he is going to have some fantastic material on the series moving forward, as we see him navigate more of what his life is like back at Fraser’s Ridge. He went through a great deal during his time with the Mohawk, and we’re sure that a lot of that will be explored more moving forward.

What are you the most excited to see on Outlander season 6 for Claire and also Young Ian?

