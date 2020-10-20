This Is Us season 5 photo: First look at Randall, Kevin ‘reunion’







The premiere of This Is Us season 5 is set to arrive in just one week! The central event of this episode is the 40th birthday for the Big Three, and this isn’t necessarily going to lead to a whole slew of happy moments.

As a matter of fact, one of them is more than just a little bit awkward, and we’ve got the photographic proof of that very thing right now.

If you look below, you can see courtesy of Entertainment Weekly a look at Randall spending some time with Kevin and Kate at their birthday celebration. How does he get there? Well, we don’t think that it is just a friendly gathering. This party didn’t at first have Randall as a part of it, but odds are he’s showing up after Rebecca ended up getting lost before being brought back to the cabin. He’s not too far of a drive away, so it makes some sense he would put his differences with Kevin aside for a moment.

We saw in some previous promos for the show that Randall showed up to the cabin door. The photo below is proof that he is invited inside and with that, he’s going to talk some things out. The body language between Kevin and Randall is still far from great, and we’re left to wonder just how much (if at all) the two have been conversing in the time since they had the fight at the end of last season.

Given that This Is Us is a show stuffed full of surprises, we’re sure that there are even more coming over the weeks ahead.

