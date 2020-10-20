





Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 29 episode produced some incredibly emotional routines — and also a lot of variance when it comes to the scores. Skai Jackson had some noticeable stumbles throughout her routine, and Vernon Davis couldn’t piece it together fully following his spot in the bottom two.

Want to get some more news on Dancing with the Stars in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest below! Once you check this out, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

The results came in at the end of the episode, and it was Vernon Davis facing off against … Johnny Weir? Seriously? Johnny is by far one of the best dances that we’ve seen this season.

At the moment, the big thing we know is this: AJ McLean and Kaitlyn Bristowe are probably the two favorites to go far this season. It’s just hard to envision it any other way based on what we’ve had a chance to see so far. They have a combination of fan support and high scores — what you always want on this show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars

What did you think about the latest Dancing with the Stars results?

Be sure to share in the comments below, and remember to keep coming back for some other information on the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







