NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Get a first look now at Hetty!







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is going to be premiering on CBS next month, and the good news is clear — you won’t have to wait long in order to see Hetty!

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, you are going to be seeing Linda Hunt back on the show in the early going, seemingly sporting an interesting look as she’s out on a mission. (You can get a tease of that courtesy of the behind-the-scenes photo below.) What is so interesting about this entire sequence is that it’s shot outside of a house — is it Hunt’s own house? We do know that producers went so far at times as to visit her home in order to ensure that they had footage of her during this health crisis.

We know that in the first episode back, we’re going to see Hetty in particular do her part to bring in Nell for an important mission. What does this mean? Mostly, it’s a reminder that the character is not going anywhere despite being MIA near the end of this past season. We wouldn’t be shocked if we are gearing up for some sort of big arc, but we’ll have to wait and see precisely what that looks like.

What we just know for certain: NCIS: Los Angeles wouldn’t be the show that it is without Hetty. She brings a lot of wisdom and nostalgia to the proceedings, and while we know at this point that she’s not going to be in every episode, we’ll be thrilled to have her whenever she does show up. She does bring humor, but also experience since she knows the world from an intelligence standpoint better than anyone.

Hopefully, we’re also going to have some video footage of Hetty in action before we get around to the premiere.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles

What do you want to see from Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







