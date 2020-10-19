Fargo season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Loy goes on the offensive







Want to know what’s coming up on Fargo season 4 episode 6 this Sunday? It feels like “warpath” may be a suitable word to describe what’s coming. Loy is going to be perhaps more brutal than we’ve seen so far this season, not that this should really come as much of a shock. War has been a theme for most of the season, as we’ve seen multiple pieces moved around the metaphorical chessboard.

We’ve already seen that this season has zero problem killing people off. You shouldn’t be altogether shocked that this is going to continue to be a trend.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Fargo season 4 episode 6 synopsis:

Loy goes on the attack, Gaetano pays the piper, Oraetta goes off the deep end, Josto challenges orders and Rabbi puts his life on the line.

How far will Loy be willing to go? We see him resort to threats here, and we really have to imagine that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Chris Rock has been fantastic in this role, not that we’re shocked given that we’ve seen his acting range before. To think that we’ve still got so much more to go, and typically Fargo is that show where things get crazier and crazier before they spiral out of control entirely.

At this particular moment, we’re not trying to stress too much over the specifics of what could be coming next — instead, we’re just going to sit back and enjoy some of the carnage. Somehow, we imagine that there will continue to be some humor within this darkness, given that this something that Fargo has done so well over time.

What do you most want to see on Fargo season 4 episode 6?

