This Is Us season 5 spoilers: What does Beth’s future hold?







As we move closer to the premiere of This Is Us season 5 on NBC a little bit later this month, there are a few things that are obvious. We know that there’s going to be a big story about the feud between Kevin and Randall, just as we know that Rebecca is set to undergo a clinical trial (or at least she was prior to the onset of the global health crisis, which is being written into the show)

But what about some of the other characters? What sort of stories lie ahead for Beth? She’s going to be incredibly important to Randall as he tackles the family drama in front of him. Meanwhile, she also has a lot of story to tackle as a mother. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Susan Kelechi Watson had to say on the subject:

“what’s happening with the girls as they’re getting older and trying to fit in, what’s happening with Tess [Eris Baker] and what’s happening with Deja [Lyric Ross], and Annie [Faithe Herman] trying to find her voice, where she wants to go, where she wants to be … I feel like there’s a lot of Pearson family stuff coming up, and growing pains are happening — we’re dealing with that.”

As for Beth’s career, Watson did promise that we’ll see more of how she handles her career in dance — something that she has now committed to:

“[The new season will explore] her career more … Beth has moved into this big realm with her dance career. We had that [deep-future] flash-forward of this beautiful dance studio. So, [we’ll see] how she progressively gets there.”

Of course, there will probably be a few more surprises sprinkled in here as well — where would This Is Us as a series be without them?

