This Is Us season 5 trailer: ‘This pain is not forever’







Today, NBC unveiled the official This Is Us season 5 trailer, and this is certainly enough to get you a little choked-up and emotional. That is, of course, precisely what the NBC series is hoping for. There’s a lot of content wedged into a short period of time here, so let’s get to the most important parts.

For Randall, he seems to be the person going through emotional trauma on multiple fronts. For starters, he has to unpack the fallout from his fight with Kevin from last season. Their difference of opinion over Rebecca’s treatment spiraled out of control, and that is causing them (at least at first) to spend time apart on their birthday. Then, you add to this the question as to whether or not this is even Randall’s birthday at all. He doesn’t even know every part of the story with William, so there are some questions that are lingering around in his mind. These are questions that should prove to be a big part of his narrative.

Meanwhile, for Kevin there is a little bit of good news — he and Madison are officially engaged! You could probably guess that based on some past previews, but this is one of the first times that we’ve had a super-clear sense of it. Yet, apparently Kate doesn’t quite know how that engagement came about! That’s one of the stories that this upcoming season could explore a little bit further.

The title of this promo is a quote from the trailer — and it’s one of the most poignant moments.

