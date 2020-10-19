The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 video: ‘Home Sweet Home’ tease







The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 is one that you’re going to have to wait for a good while in order to see. The title here is “Home Sweet Home,” and it’s going to be airing when you get around to the new year.

So what exactly can you expect from this episode? There is one tease that we can hand down already, and it has a great deal to do with a reunion between Maggie and Negan. As you would expect, this isn’t going to go altogether great. The video below is a tease from the recent table read that was done for this upcoming episode and within this, you get a good sense of what is going on between these two characters.

For Maggie, we learn in this preview that one of the reasons that she was gone for so long was to get away from Negan. Given everything that she’s gone through, it made a certain degree of sense for her to not want to be anywhere near him … only to then learn that Carol is one of the people responsible for him being out. It’s true that he is responsible in part for what happened to Alpha, but does that mean that he is redeemed? There is disagreement and uncertainty all over the place in this sneak preview, and it’s hard to say for sure what the answer is going to be.

This episode is going to be one of a handful of “bonus” episodes airing in the new year. Because of the global health crisis we imagine that these are going to be slightly smaller in scale than what we’ve seen as of late — and they will carry over into whatever we get in season 11.

