Young Sheldon season 4 premiere spoilers: Graduation Day is here







For everyone out there who loved the Big Bang Theory, there will be something quite poignant about the Young Sheldon season 4 premiere. There are a lot of moments of Sheldon Cooper’s life that had an enormous impact on him, and one of the big ones was him graduating high school so early. He was always a fish out of water, and him going to college early came with all sorts of challenges.

In the promo below, you see some of that. Sheldon is a character incredibly afraid of change, and his intellectual ambition is rivaled mostly by his commitment to some sort of routine. He’s scared of losing the relationship that he has with his sister, and possibly the new challenges that await him in higher learning. We know where this story is going, so there is no long-term concern that we should have there. Yet, this is still an episode that may leave you a little bit choked-up along the way if you care about such milestones.

The season 4 promo below serves as a reminder that this graduation story was originally meant to be the season 3 finale, but there was no way that it could be filmed due to the global health crisis. With that, we’re kicking things off with this story, and then we’ll have a chance shortly after to see some other challenges.

For a few more details now on what’s coming, we suggest that you read the full Young Sheldon season 4 premiere synopsis below:

“Graduation” – After graduating high school, Sheldon has a breakdown when he realizes he may not be ready for college. Also, Dale tries to make amends with Meemaw, on the fourth season premiere of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov. 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Young Sheldon season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to secure some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







