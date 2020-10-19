The Bachelorette video: Clare Crawley’s dodgeball date has a twist







There is a new episode of The Bachelorette airing tomorrow night on ABC, so why not go ahead and look at an upcoming group date?

If you look below, you can see the introduction of the dodgeball group date that is happening with ten of the guys split up into teams of two. You’ve seen the premise of this a million times over, one where the winning team gets to spend more time with Claire Crawley at the end of yet.

Yet, before the game gets started, Clare throws another twist into it: The losing team has to lose an article of clothing before they continue. In the preview below, Clare tells the blue team to lose their shirts — and then eventually their shorts. (The video cuts away as soon as she says the latter.)

Is this date going to be controversial? Absolutely and to be honest, we wish that the show didn’t really do stuff like this. We know that the show loves to feature scantily-clad guys at every opportunity, but there’s a difference between someone being in a hot tub and then pure objectification — which is what this feels like. It’s disrobing for the sake of disrobing and it wouldn’t be a surprise to find out that some of them are uncomfortable about being told to strip on television.

Ultimately, we’ll see just where this competition goes tomorrow night. For more discussion on what to expect, be sure to visit the link here.

