Grey’s Anatomy season 18: The timeline for more premiere details







For everyone out there who loves Grey’s Anatomy, we know that we’re in the midst of a rather-long wait. New episodes of the series are poised to arrive on Thursday, November 12, and that leads to the following all-important question: when are some premiere details finally going to surface?

Well, at least for the time being, we have a fairly decent sense of it. Typically, ABC releases information of some of their shows a little more than two weeks in advance … and they also often do so on Mondays. With that in mind, we’re thinking that next week there will be a handful of teases for the first premiere episode — which is going to be big. There will likely be some crossover elements with Station 19, but also the doctors of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital taking on the global health crisis.

Will some stories still be here that were planned originally for the end of last season? Probably. (Remember, some episodes were planned but never had a chance to go into production.) We just think that a lot of information is going to be remixed and spread around in some fairly interesting ways. The top priority for us as a viewer is that we do get a reasonable amount of time to check in with some of our favorite characters. We want to get a good sense as to how they are doing with the current circumstances in mind, and also what’s happened to them following some of the most-recent cliffhangers. Where do things stand with Owen and Teddy? How is Amelia doing as a new mom? Where are things with Meredith and DeLuca?

Hopefully, the time of waiting is almost at an end, especially as the cast and crew continue to work to produce new episodes.

