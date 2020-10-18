Last Man Standing season 9: Tim Allen, Molly McCook on show ending







Just a matter of days ago, we learned officially that Last Man Standing is coming to a close at the end of season 9. What’s our feeling now? Bittersweet. It’s always sad to see a show go off into the sunset, but the silver lining is this: It’s not a sudden cancellation. There’s going to be a chance for the cast and crew to have a fitting end after so many years and one previous cancellation. It’s been one of the weirdest runs that any show has ever had, and there something nice about them getting to have their own farewell.

Recently, we posted a separate statement from star/executive producer Tim Allen on the show ending, and we’ve got something further now. Here’s what he had to say on Twitter about the outpouring of love after the news first broke:

So hard to express how cool it’s been to be a part of this near decade long creation. Our final year…d–n. You are going to love the what we are planning! Shooting as I type.

There is no doubt that Allen has had a fairly fantastic career in entertainment. It’s hard enough to have one long-running sitcom; it’s something altogether to have two. Home Improvement still has a huge following, and we’re currently seeing Last Man Standing have one, as well.

To go along with Tim’s message, Molly McCook (Mandy) also posted the following:

I love you all a lot. Grateful to have the time to finish this up the way we all deserve. Can’t wait for you all to see this season.

While McCook hasn’t had the same lengthy run as other people on the series, you can see through this just how much the experience means to her.

Remember that Last Man Standing is probably going to premiere season 9 at some point in the new year. We expect a good many episodes, but a specific count is currently unclear — mostly because almost everything is within this current climate.

How are you feeling about Last Man Standing ending with season 9?

How are you feeling about Last Man Standing ending with season 9?

