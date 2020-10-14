Last Man Standing ending with season 9; see Tim Allen statement







After airing on two different networks and multiple different timeslots, Last Man Standing is coming to a close with season 9. This news was first confirmed today in a new statement by Fox and series star/executive producer Tim Allen.

The first thing we want to do here is try and differentiate between a show ending and being canceled. We don’t view this as a cancellation — the show’s conclusion seems to be a collaborative decision between the network, studio, and Allen. Meanwhile, there is going to be proper time given here to cultivating a proper series finale. There is no sudden ending an instead, everyone can produce the best proper ending now.

Here is some of what Allen had to say about the big farewell in a statement:

“I’ve been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing … I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I’m looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season.”

Meanwhile, Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment for Fox Entertainment, added the following:

“It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and Last Man Standing … Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to Last Man Standing’s brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

The final season, which is getting work underway now, will air at some point in 2021. You can read more news about it over at the link here.

What do you think about Last Man Standing coming to a close with season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







