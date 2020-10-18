American Idol season 19: Ryan Seacrest on in-studio plans







As we prepare for American Idol season 19 to premiere on ABC in the new year, there is still a reasonable amount of uncertainty. Take, for example, whatever is going to transpire when it comes to the live shows. Are they still going to be in the studio, as will most of the rest of the season?

For the time being, it does seem as though the answer is going to be “yes.” Speaking within a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what host Ryan Seacrest had to say on the subject of where things are going:

As far as I know today, the way it stands is we’ll back in a studio with safety protocols, on a set that’s a big scale set, most likely without an audience. Hopefully we can stay in a world and a place where we can execute that plan. I think the audience wants to see it look like a big show.

We do know that the auditions featuring the judges are being filmed in-person, with contestants and on-screen talent social-distancing throughout the entire process. We think that all reality talent shows are going to try, whenever possible, to get back to having everyone in the same room again. While challenging, we’ve seen across the board that there are ways to ensure that this sort of thing can happen once more. Think along the lines of testing before filming, frequent safety checks, and of course masks and PPE for all people who aren’t on-camera at the time.

