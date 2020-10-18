NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: EP on taking on police-related story







We are gearing up for the premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles in just a matter of three weeks. It’s an exciting endeavor, but there are still questions worth wondering.

What is one of the biggest ones? Think along the lines of how the writers are going to be examining the present-day subject of police reform. This is something that has coursed through this country over the past several months, and dramas that focus on law enforcement find themselves in an important position. They pass along messaging to the public, and they have to now find a way to provide entertainment while at the same time altering perhaps how they present it. That includes at times making it less about good guys vs. bad guys and more about just humans. This is something that executive producer R. Scott Gemmill discussed in a fantastic new piece over at the Washington Post:

“I think police shows have glamorized law enforcement, and I’m sure I’ve done it too … And the rogue cop — you have to remember this is a country that started with a rebellion and continued with the Wild West. I think that’s always been a part of our entertainment. But we have to do better. We have to not just look at the officer but at the community, at the victim. We have to view it not only through one lens.”

We would anticipate so much more of this thematically throughout season 12 of NCIS: Los Angeles. We don’t think that the show is going to be changing dramatically from what it’s been in the past, but it will perhaps become a little bit more nuanced and full of a wider array of different twists. That is important for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that it gives us a chance to add more depth and show where characters stand. Also, to make it clear that these characters are aware of what it means to be a federal agent or a part of the LAPD in this particular time.

