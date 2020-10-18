Vikings season 6 episode 11: Where is the return date news?







We’re getting close now to the month of November and yet, we still haven’t heard any news when it comes to Vikings season 6 episode 11. Rest assured, we’re just as surprised as anyone when it comes to this.

Think about it this way — last year, the first half of season 6 started airing in early December, and that announcement was made in early October. Yet, we’re now in the middle of the month in 2020 and we’ve heard no official news as of yet. Will that change fairly soon? We think that it needs to, in the event of course that the History series wants to do some adequate marketing for the final batch of episodes … which they really should, especially after that midseason finale.

One thing we should note here 100% is that the delay in Vikings coming on the air yet has very little to do with the global health crisis. These are episodes that filmed well over a year ago and with that, they should all be ready to go. This comes down mostly to History finding the right time to air them and then waging the best campaign.

Our hope is simple: They will still premiere during the holiday season. We have just over two months’ worth of quality entertainment here presumably, and we’ve love to dive into this world one more time before Vikings: Valhalla eventually airs on Netflix. That’s going to be even more of a wait.

What do you want to see when it comes to Vikings season 6 coming up?

