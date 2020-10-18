Yellowstone season 4: Will there be a season 5 renewal in coming months?







It’s been weeks now since we’ve had a new episode of Yellowstone air on the Paramount Network, and we’ll admit that the wait for season 4 is going to be long. Very long. While we know that the series is already in production for more new episodes, that isn’t going to be enough to satisfy people who are waiting with bated breath for whatever is next.

For the sake of this article, we actually want to look more ahead to the long-term future of the series — whatever it is that this is going to look like. When can we expect a season 5 renewal? Do we have reasons to hope for that?

Without going any further, let’s go ahead and answer the aforementioned question — there are plenty of reasons to have hope for more new episodes. As a matter of fact, we’d be honestly shocked in the event that there wasn’t renewal news at some point before season 4 premieres. Why wouldn’t the network want to go ahead and ease our mind a little bit? There has been no indication as of yet that season 4 will be the final season — also, they tend to announce most of their renewals super-early. For those who don’t know season 4 was announced this February, months before season 3 even premiered.

So what we’re trying to say here is rather simple: Even though nothing is 100% confirmed when it comes to the future of Yellowstone, there is no reason to have any doubt. The show will probably end when either creator Taylor Sheridan or star Kevin Costner decide that they are ready to move on.

