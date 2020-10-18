Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, October 18?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that the Lovecraft Country finale is airing in a matter of hours, you would want to see the show try to capture some of that ratings momentum. Also, there’s clearly a lot of different worthy stories worth discussing here in greater depth.

Now, let’s go ahead and hand down some of the good news: There will be a new episode of the series coming on the network! Not only that, but the show should be coming on at some point close to its standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern start time.

We know that in terms of subject matter, there is a lot of ground for Last Week Tonight to cover at the moment. Just think along the lines of the Presidential Election, which is just over two months away! Early voting is already underway in a number of different parts of the country, and we think that the discussion and the buzz is only going to increase exponentially with each passing day. We’re sure that there will be a discussion of a number of current events tied to it.

Typically, we know that Oliver likes to craft a main segment that is at least somewhat distant from the primary subject matter at hand, largely due to the fact that there is so much other stuff that often gets forgotten about in the world these days. Yet, we’re not altogether sure that this is something that is going to be happening this go-around, mostly due to the fact that the main subject of these times is more important than anything. Once we get through the election, it’s possible that smaller issues could be at the center of things again.

Of course, we concede it’s more than possible that Oliver will surprise us, and allow some specific things to be a spotlight in ways that we would not expect.

