Roadkill episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Hugh Laurie, cast?







Want to get a sense of what’s coming next on Roadkill episode 2? There is another installment coming on BBC One next week, and we have a sense that there is all sorts of drama coming for Hugh Laurie and the rest of the cast.

Before we say too much else, we should start off by noting here one of the things that we love about this show is the political intrigue — let alone all of the performers. Iain De Caestecker was recently a part of Agents of SHIELD, and it is fantastic to know that he’s found the time to work on some other things as well. Of course, Peter’s central struggle here is going to be maintaining his promotion. He is in a spot of elevated political power, but the problem here is going to come via stability … or lack thereof. There’s a reasonable chance that the walls are going to close in on him at every turn.

Want to get a few more bits and pieces of information now as to what to expect? Then we suggest that you take a look at the Roadkill episode 2 synopsis below:

Promoted to the Minister for Justice, Peter (Hugh Laurie) is shocked when Duncan (Iain De Caestecker) calls with news that scandalous photos of his youngest daughter Lily (Millie Brady), are about to hit the newspapers.

However, his home life drifts further downhill when suspicions arise within his family that he hasn’t been entirely faithful.

Meanwhile in Washington DC, Charmian Pepper (Sarah Greene) resumes her investigation into Peter Laurence’s dealings and makes a breakthrough – but with terrible consequences.

Before we get around to the end of Roadkill episode 2, we imagine that there will be a few more revelations. Because this is a series running only four episodes, the story is going to have to move at a pretty steady pace from start to finish.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Roadkill right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roadkill episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember here to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







