The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Catherine and ‘Grief’







The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Grief,” and we don’t think that we have to say too much else about what to expect. This is going to be an emotional episode, as we see our title character tackle a number of difficult emotions. There’s another tragedy in Catherine’s life, and we’re seeing hard times already for her and Henry. The Battle of Flodden may be over, but the scars are still very much there and within the moment, it’s hard to know which way events are going to unfold.

Is it a little bit easier for us as viewers to predict things, from the outside looking in? That goes without saying, but rest assured that some of these characters are going to be going through stages and trauma from start to finish here.

For some more insight, be sure to check out the new The Spanish Princess synopsis below:

While Catherine fights to restore her marriage after another tragedy, Meg too must find a way to restore Scotland after the bloody Battle of Flodden.

No doubt, there is still a lot of ground to cover over the coming episodes — and it’s going to be painful to watch at times. We know how Catherine’s story ends, and also where Henry VIII goes from here. Our hope is that the remainder of this series will focus on the emotional and cultural impact on Catherine’s life, and how we should view at least the show’s version of her after the fact. It does certainly help a series like this knowing that there is a defined ending coming — there’s never been any real effort to stretch the story too thin. Things should move at a rapid pace from one week to the next before we get to the big finale.

