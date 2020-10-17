The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17: 5 people worthy of standalone







For those who aren’t aware, The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 is airing next year, and the format could feel slightly different from what we had this time around. Rather than have the sort of huge, broad storytelling we had in the first 16 episodes, things could be pared down a little bit. Expect more isolated episodes with fewer characters — these episodes are considered to be a bonus as we wait for season 11, and they are easier to shoot presumably amidst the global health crisis.

So who do we want to see as the focus for some of these episodes? Below, we have a number of different ideas that could make for worthwhile stories.

Maggie – This one is inevitable and also likely. We want to know what she’s been up to ever since she’s been away! We may not get all of the answers, but it would be nice to see some … especially when it comes to how she handles Negan.

Negan – Conversely, it would be interesting to see how Negan presumably adapts now to being out with the Whisperers gone. There are those who will understandably never trust him again, and he has to be prepared for that. There’s no real redemption for him; only moving forward.

Stephanie – Why not use one of these episodes to introduce the character in the flesh? There’s a lot that can be done here to better set up some of the story involving the Commonwealth, teased more at the end of the season.

Daryl & Carol – We’re cheating here on the premise a little bit, but this could be a good way to set up the spin-off coming down the road.

Michonne – This is obviously the most pie-in-the-sky one, but if the writers were able to get Danai Gurira back for one more appearance, it could help to presumably set up further the Rick Grimes movies — which are coming at some point, despite it taking so much time to get to them.

Are there any characters from The Walking Dead you would like to see in a spotlight?

