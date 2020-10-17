Chicago PD season 8 spoilers: What will Voight’s future look like?







As we prepare for Chicago PD season 8, it feels very clear that the status of Hank Voight has to be at the center of the story. How can he not be? This is a guy with a history of police brutality, and has acted very much as a vigilante while also leading Intelligence. His brand of crime-fighting was never exactly celebrated, but his warts are aggrandized now more than ever in this particular climate.

We’ve said for a long time that the NBC drama was going to have to reconcile having a lead who commits violence so openly, and it does seem like that is one of the things that will be addressed when season 8 premieres next month. Speaking per TVInsider, executive producer Rick Eid made it clear that Jason Beghe’s character “will have to reckon with his own role in creating community hostility” when the show comes back. His acerbic nature and history of violence could be brought back up — we’re not sure that all of his indiscretions will be exposed, but it is something we’re at least left to ponder.

So can someone like Voight change for the better? That’s not an easy question to answer. We’ve known Hank to be stubborn at times but collaborative at others. He has shown loyalty to the people who work under him, but there’s still no excusing his violent tendencies and the laws he breaks himself in pursuit of justice. This is a complicated character, and in this present-day climate the show is going to have plenty of challenges ahead of them.

In the end, we don’t think any answers are going to come quickly. Be aware of that in advance.

