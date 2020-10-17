NCIS: New Orleans season 7 photo: First look at Pride, Rita







The NCIS: New Orleans season 7 premiere is coming to CBS when you get around to Sunday, November 8, and the show is wasting very-little time when it comes to bringing Rita back to the Big Easy.

If you missed the news, it was recently confirmed that Chelsea Field is being promoted to a series regular, meaning that Pride’s love interest (and Scott Bakula’s real-life wife) will be around in a significant capacity. She will make her presence felt as early as the premiere, and the photo above gives you a sense of what is coming in terms of romance for the two. Their relationship will be going strong right away!

One of the things that we’re the most curious about is that when you look around the NCIS world, it’s not that often that you see main characters in committed relationships. While we’ve seen people like Gibbs, Sam, and Callen all have love interests, there’s a lot of darkness and tragedy there. Will NCIS: New Orleans craft a different path here? We certainly hope so. There could be challenges and conflict that comes from Pride and Rita being in the same place — they’ve had to communicate a lot from afar over the years, and Pride has this tendency to put himself in constant danger. Yet, they do know each other rather well and hopefully, that bond will carry them through.

For those unaware, the premiere episode is going to bring you into the earlier days of the global pandemic. While the entire season will likely not revolve around the virus as primary subject matter, this will show you how some of these characters are tackling living within this world. It’s changed everything all over the country, and it will be reflected in what you see here.

