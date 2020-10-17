Supernatural season 15 episode 18 spoilers: First look at ‘Despair’







We don’t have to do too much here to tell you that Supernatural season 15 episode 18 is significant. Once “Despair” is over, there are only two more episodes in the series! It’s even more significant when you consider what we know at the moment about the final-season story plans — the goal here is for the Chuck arc to be done by and large in episode 19, leaving the show to set the stage for a more personal, intimate finale.

“Despair” could be an episode that revolves a little bit more around the beginning of the end — or Sam, Dean, Jack, and Castiel all teaming up to ensure that their desperate plan can be successful. Based on what we know about this show already, things are not going to go altogether as according to plan.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Supernatural season 15 episode 18 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. DIRECTS – With the plan in full motion, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) fight for the good of the common goal. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1518). Original airdate 11/5/2020.

While we can’t say anything with 100% certainty as of yet, it feels fair to say that this episode is probably going to have an enormous cliffhanger at the end of it. Nothing else makes sense to us at this very moment, given that there’s a lot of big stuff that they’ll want to tee up. We just hope that our heroes have a chance at happiness — or whatever that looks like within this world. We’re not sure that Supernatural is going to end in a way that ties up every loose end and leaves the Winchesters with nothing else to do. Don’t you want to set the stage for a possible revival down the road?

