Dancing with the Stars spoilers: Kaitlyn Bristowe, AJ McLean’s new dances







As you prepare for Monday night's new Dancing with the Stars episode, are you interested in getting another round of spoilers?

Now, take a look below at some of the individual choices — we'll have a little commentary after the fact.

Head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Rumba to “Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart

Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Samba to “Sorry” by Justin Bieber

Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Cha Cha to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Cha Cha to “Say So” by Dojo Cat, featuring Nicki Minaj

Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai, and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Rumba to “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree

GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw

TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Jazz to “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch

Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Contemporary to “Stars” by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Salsa to “On The Floor” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Pitbull

Probably the most interesting choice in here is Nelly doing Tim McGraw, mostly because the two previously collaborated on a song in “Over and Over.” Meanwhile, we think that Kaitlyn has a great choice for a samba with the beat of “Sorry.” Some of these songs are fun, and there’s at least a lot of variety here.

